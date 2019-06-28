|
|
Robert "Bob" Walker 1930—2019
Robert "Bob" Walker, 89, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Fairhaven Retirement Center. He was born in North Platte, NE, on March 2, 1930 the second of three children to Dr. Harold and Thelma (Harris) Walker. He graduated from North Platte Senior High School in 1947. He attended Doane College in Crete, NE and discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1950 and worked for the Union Pacific Railroad until October 1954 when he and his family moved to Rockford. Bob worked for Rockford Screw Products Corp. for 37 year, retiring in 1992. Married Dorothy Cain on May 2, 1953 in North Platte, NE and had four sons, David, Daniel, Thomas and James. He was a member of First Evangelical Covenant Church, where he served on the Elder Board and sang in the Male chorus. Bob enjoyed woodworking and building houses for Habitat for Humanity. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 66 years; sons, Daniel (Cathy) Walker and Thomas (Peggy); daughter-in-law, Barbara Foucault; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents; sons, David and James; sisters, Janet and Joyce; brothers-in-law, Doyle (Grace) Pearson and George Ziegler; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Walker (Daniel); granddaughter, Katy Walker; and nephew, John Pearson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at First Evangelical Covenant Church, 316 Wood Rd., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church. A private burial service with relatives and close friends will be held prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Evangelical Covenant Church. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 28 to June 30, 2019