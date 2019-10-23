|
|
Robert Wash 1979—2019
Robert "Pairadice" Wash, of Rockford departed this earthly life October 15, 2019. He was born August 27, 1979 in Rockford the son of Albert and Leora Wash. Robert was employed as a laborer by Magna 3 years. He was also a self-employed creative rap artist and actor. Robert attended Jefferson High School and graduated from East High School.
Robert leaves to cherish many loving memories, his daughter Amyai Wash; parents Leora Sterling and Albert (Shirley) Wash; sister, Ruthann (Pierre) Bates; step sister, LaToyia Thompson; niece, Olivia Bates and nephew Myles Bates; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Houston Sr. and Ruth Sterling, paternal grandparents Booker T. Wash Sr. and Julia Wash.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday October 26, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street.
Visitation will be held Friday October 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6p.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019