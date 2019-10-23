Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Robert Wash
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wash


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Wash Obituary
Robert Wash 1979—2019
Robert "Pairadice" Wash, of Rockford departed this earthly life October 15, 2019. He was born August 27, 1979 in Rockford the son of Albert and Leora Wash. Robert was employed as a laborer by Magna 3 years. He was also a self-employed creative rap artist and actor. Robert attended Jefferson High School and graduated from East High School.
Robert leaves to cherish many loving memories, his daughter Amyai Wash; parents Leora Sterling and Albert (Shirley) Wash; sister, Ruthann (Pierre) Bates; step sister, LaToyia Thompson; niece, Olivia Bates and nephew Myles Bates; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Houston Sr. and Ruth Sterling, paternal grandparents Booker T. Wash Sr. and Julia Wash.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday October 26, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street.
Visitation will be held Friday October 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6p.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now