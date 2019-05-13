Home

Robert Weisenbeck Obituary
Robert Weisenbeck 1933—2019
Beloit – Robert John Weisenbeck, age 85, died on May 9, 2019 at the Alden-Meadow Park Nursing Home in Clinton, WI.
Robert was born on June 29, 1933 in Mondovi, WI, the son of Frank and Grace (Simpson) Weisenbeck.
Robert served his country in the U.S Coast Guard. He worked for many years as an electrician and retired from Warner-Lambert Electric after 20 plus years of service. He was a member of Central Christian Church and volunteered with prison ministries under the Bill Glass program.
Robert is survived by his wife, Henrietta; 3 daughters, Dea Weisenbeck, Jill (Steve) Lamb and Linda Francis; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and 6 siblings, Francis Weisenbeck, Lorena (Robert) Weiss, Tony (Wilma) Weisenbeck, Ray (Joann) Weisenbeck, Mona (Kingdom) Troensegaard and Lois (Joe) Weisenbeck.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Weisenbeck.
Memorials can be directed to the family in Robert's memory.
Funeral services will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 Cranston Road in Beloit on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM. A visitiation will also take place at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will conclude at Eastlawn Cemetery.
www.rosmanfuneralhome.com 364-4477
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 13 to May 15, 2019
