Robert Wendel 1938—2019
Dr. Robert Manley Wendel, age 80, died August 14, 2019, at the Tucson Medical Center. He was born August 21, 1938, in Ottawa, Illinois to Dr. Philip and Helen (Manley) Wendel. Bob attended Purdue University and Northwestern University School of Medicine. He was a member of the SAE fraternity at Purdue. While in medical school in Chicago, Bob met Patricia Anable; they were married on July 29, 1961, and had four children: Tom, Jim, John, and Katy. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969-1971 and was stationed in Wichita Falls, TX; he retired with the rank of Major. Following his military service, Bob and Pat settled in Rockford, Illinois where Bob joined the Brookside Medical Group and was affiliated with Swedish American Hospital and St. Anthony Medical Center. He retired from practice in 2007 after contributing 36 years of service to the Swedish American Medical Group. Bob and Pat took up residence in Tucson, Arizona soon after, where they enjoyed golfing with their friends and entertaining their family.
Bob Wendel was a U.S. Air Force doctor, a urologist, a surgeon, a master chef, wine connoisseur, golfer, skier, fisherman, die-hard Blackhawks and all-around hockey fan, music-lover, handyman, champion margarita-maker and taco party pro. Bob Wendel was a gracious host, loyal friend, loving husband, father, father-in-law, and extraordinary grandfather. He was our family doctor, the one we called with every bump of the head, cut, sprain, break, and illness. Despite Bob's many interests and talents, his family was his and Pat's finest accomplishment. The recent celebration of their 58th wedding anniversary is a true testament to their commitment to their family. During their 58 years together, Bob and Pat raised four children--Tom, Jim, John, and Katy; enjoyed eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. His children and grandchildren were his greatest pride and his deepest joy.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Helen (Manley) Wendel. He is survived by his wife, Pat, his four children, Tom (Karen), Jim, John (Kim), Katy (Jeff); eight grandchildren, Jacqueline (Ethan), Lindsay (Brian), Andrew, Alison, Olivia, Jack, Chloe, and Sam, a great-granddaughter, Alex, his sister, Judy (David) Criswell, nieces and nephews, his dear cousin, Earl Wendel, and a close-knit group of friends.
Please join us for a celebration of Dr. Wendel's life September 28, 2019, at the Irish Rose Saloon, 519 E. State St., Rockford, Illinois from noon until 4. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosecrance Foundation which provides comprehensive, individualized treatment for substance use and mental health disorders: 1021 North Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61107-3877 or to RAMP of Rockford, providing service and advocacy for individuals with disabilities.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019