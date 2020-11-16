1/1
Roberta J. Abate
Roberta J. Abate 2020
Roberta J. Abate, 69, of Winnebago passed away on November 13, 2020, at home surrounded by family after a long illness. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of Robert and Irene (Scanlon) McGovern. She graduated from Muldoon High School in Rockford in 1969. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1976 with a Bachelors' Degree in Nursing. While working and raising three sons, she went on to get her Master's Degree in Nursing in 1991.
She started her nursing career at Rockford Memorial Hospital in the Critical Care Unit and later in the Epidemiology / Infection Control Department. For a short time, she lived in Seattle Washington and worked as a float nurse. Before retiring, she worked in the Infection Control Department at Swedish American Hospital.
Her greatest joy was spending time with family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Roberta is survived by her three loving sons: Matthew (Leslie) Abate, Benjamin Abate, and Nicholas (Sarah) Abate. Grandchildren: Alison, Keely, Gavin, Grant, Mason, Anthony, Gianna and Natalia; Brothers: John (Cyndi) McGovern and David (Tina) McGovern, Sister: Mary (Brian) Martin, Sister-in-Law Deborah McGovern, Nieces: Sheri Billups, Shannon (Nick) Ciaccio, Hannah DeLeeuw, Nephews: Zachary McGovern, Jason McGovern, Jonathan Martin and Garrett Martin, Great Nephews: Breshawn Billups, Jordan Ciaccio, Nathen Ciaccio, and Great Niece: Emma DeLeeuw.
Roberta is predeceased by her parents and brothers, Phillip McGovern and Richard McGovern.
A Special Thank You to Transitions Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion and to her healthcare aide, Dawn for her care and compassion.
A private celebration of life will be held on a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Thank You.
