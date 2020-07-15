Roberta L. Hamel 1952—2020
Roberta L. Hamel, 67, of Rockford, IL passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born November 8, 1952 in Rockford, IL the daughter to Leona (Ahmer) and Robert Smith. Roberta attended Hononegah High School class of 1972. She married the love of her life, Gordon Hamel on November 17, 1973. Roberta worked for Clinton Electronics then K-Mart for 15 years and retired from Woodward after 13 years. She was a loving, caring woman who loved laughing with friends and family. Roberta enjoyed camping, mini-put and reading. She also enjoyed being outside and collecting gnomes. Most of all Roberta loved her family. She will be forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her loving brother, Randall (Becky Joe) Smith; sister-in-law, Diana Smith; nephews, Nicholas (Rebecca) Smith, Shawn Mahnke, Xander Mahnke, Rick (Barb) Smith, John Robert Smith; nieces, Jillian Martinez, Samantha (Ryan Stroessner) Smith, Hope (Eric) Hopper; great nephew; Aaron Smith; great nieces, Annika Smith, Anastacia Martinez and Izzy Smith; numerous cousins; special friend, Debbie Bunch and beloved companions, She-Sha and Trixie. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Gordon; brothers, Roger and Ronald Smith.
Walk through Visitation will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Zoom meeting code for viewing is 810 290 6045. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, 111 N 1st St, Rockford, IL 61107. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
