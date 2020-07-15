1/1
Roberta L. Hamel
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta L. Hamel 1952—2020
Roberta L. Hamel, 67, of Rockford, IL passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born November 8, 1952 in Rockford, IL the daughter to Leona (Ahmer) and Robert Smith. Roberta attended Hononegah High School class of 1972. She married the love of her life, Gordon Hamel on November 17, 1973. Roberta worked for Clinton Electronics then K-Mart for 15 years and retired from Woodward after 13 years. She was a loving, caring woman who loved laughing with friends and family. Roberta enjoyed camping, mini-put and reading. She also enjoyed being outside and collecting gnomes. Most of all Roberta loved her family. She will be forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her loving brother, Randall (Becky Joe) Smith; sister-in-law, Diana Smith; nephews, Nicholas (Rebecca) Smith, Shawn Mahnke, Xander Mahnke, Rick (Barb) Smith, John Robert Smith; nieces, Jillian Martinez, Samantha (Ryan Stroessner) Smith, Hope (Eric) Hopper; great nephew; Aaron Smith; great nieces, Annika Smith, Anastacia Martinez and Izzy Smith; numerous cousins; special friend, Debbie Bunch and beloved companions, She-Sha and Trixie. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Gordon; brothers, Roger and Ronald Smith.
Walk through Visitation will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Zoom meeting code for viewing is 810 290 6045. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, 111 N 1st St, Rockford, IL 61107. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved