Roberta Lynn Hawkins
1943 - 2020
Roberta Lynn Hawkins 1943—2020
Roberta Lynn Hawkins, 77, of Rockford born February 25, 1943 received her wings on October 13, 2020. Roberta loved bingo, poker, drinking coffee, watching the Chicago Cubs and spending time with her family.
She leaves behind 6 children, Victoria Rasner, Mike Hawkins, Dorla Hawkins, Rhonda (Samuel) Rodriguez, Michelle Hawkins, Robert Hawkins; 21 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren. Predeceased by 2 grandsons, Jeffery Miles Smith and "J.B." Jordan Bounsinh. A special thank you to Danielle Lynn Soliz, her granddaughter and caretaker.
Private family services are to be held. Quest Cremation Services, Loves Park was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Quest Cremation Services, Inc.
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
(815) 299-8265
