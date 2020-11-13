Rodessa Lynn Vespa 1966—2020
Rodessa Lynn Vespa, 54, of Rockford, passed away November 11, 2020. Born September 28, 1966, in Rockford, the daughter of Edward R. Vespa and Barbara (Brewer) Wax. Rodessa owned One Stop Vapor. She loved her job and her family. Survived by her daughter, Kayla (Josh) Zielinski; mother, Barbara; grandchildren, Aaron & Adelaide Zielinski; and brother, Anthony (Mary) Vespa. Predeceased by her father, Edward; grandparents, Amos & Ruth Brewer and Edward & Catherine Vespa; and daughter, Codi Lynn Vespa. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and special cousins, Dovie Sartino and Lynette Prenot.
Private family services will be held. Burial in Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E. State St. 1st Floor, Rockford, IL., 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com