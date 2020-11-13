1/1
Rodessa Lynn Vespa
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodessa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodessa Lynn Vespa 1966—2020
Rodessa Lynn Vespa, 54, of Rockford, passed away November 11, 2020. Born September 28, 1966, in Rockford, the daughter of Edward R. Vespa and Barbara (Brewer) Wax. Rodessa owned One Stop Vapor. She loved her job and her family. Survived by her daughter, Kayla (Josh) Zielinski; mother, Barbara; grandchildren, Aaron & Adelaide Zielinski; and brother, Anthony (Mary) Vespa. Predeceased by her father, Edward; grandparents, Amos & Ruth Brewer and Edward & Catherine Vespa; and daughter, Codi Lynn Vespa. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and special cousins, Dovie Sartino and Lynette Prenot.
Private family services will be held. Burial in Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E. State St. 1st Floor, Rockford, IL., 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home - Rockford Fred C. Olson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved