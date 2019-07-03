Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Christian Church
6595 Guilford Rd
Rockford, IL 61107
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Central Christian Church
6595 Guilford Road
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Schwandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Alan Schwandt


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Alan Schwandt Obituary
Rodney Alan Schwandt 1946—2019
Rodney Alan Schwandt, 72, of Rockford passed away June 30, 2019. Born September 8, 1946 in Bloomington, IL to Albert and Chloe (Richardson) Schwandt. A veteran of the US Airforce. Married Brigitte Gebhardt June 7, 1969 in Hof, Germany. Retired from Chrysler. Rodney enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include Brigitte Schwandt; sons, Dan (Coni) Schwandt, Alan (Monica) Schwandt; grandsons, Shea, Terrance; sister, Carole (Efrain) Santiago; niece, Allegra Santiago; nephews, Marcos Rivera, Steven Santiago; cat, Boots; and grand dogs, Max, Nya, Ty. Predeceased by parents, and sister, Kristen.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Central Christian Church, 6595 Guilford Road, Rockford with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Luncheon to follow. Quest Cremation Services, Loves Park were honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.