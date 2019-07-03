|
Rodney Alan Schwandt 1946—2019
Rodney Alan Schwandt, 72, of Rockford passed away June 30, 2019. Born September 8, 1946 in Bloomington, IL to Albert and Chloe (Richardson) Schwandt. A veteran of the US Airforce. Married Brigitte Gebhardt June 7, 1969 in Hof, Germany. Retired from Chrysler. Rodney enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include Brigitte Schwandt; sons, Dan (Coni) Schwandt, Alan (Monica) Schwandt; grandsons, Shea, Terrance; sister, Carole (Efrain) Santiago; niece, Allegra Santiago; nephews, Marcos Rivera, Steven Santiago; cat, Boots; and grand dogs, Max, Nya, Ty. Predeceased by parents, and sister, Kristen.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Central Christian Church, 6595 Guilford Road, Rockford with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Luncheon to follow. Quest Cremation Services, Loves Park were honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019