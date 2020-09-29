1/
Rodney L. Artz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney L. Artz 1937—2020
Rodney Lee Artz, 83, of Pocahontas, Arkansas, died of a sudden illness on September 9, 2020. Rodney was born July 1, 1937 in Harrison, Illinois to Jean and May Meinheit Artz Sr. He is survived by his wife Diana Peve Artz, sons Rodney Artz and Brian Robinson, daughters Kathy (Rick) Burfield, Chris (Randy) Geiser, Loreen (George) Drews, Sheila (Rick) Moore, Sally (Robert) Gipson, Jeannie (Chris) Fort; sister Helen Sell-King, brothers, Jerry (Sharon) Artz, Lyle Artz, 12 Grandchildren and 17 Great-Grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents and 9 siblings. Rodney lived and worked in Illinois but "retired" to Arkansas where he continued his life-long passion of working with wood. Up to the last day of his live, he could be found working at the craft he loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved