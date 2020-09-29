Rodney L. Artz 1937—2020

Rodney Lee Artz, 83, of Pocahontas, Arkansas, died of a sudden illness on September 9, 2020. Rodney was born July 1, 1937 in Harrison, Illinois to Jean and May Meinheit Artz Sr. He is survived by his wife Diana Peve Artz, sons Rodney Artz and Brian Robinson, daughters Kathy (Rick) Burfield, Chris (Randy) Geiser, Loreen (George) Drews, Sheila (Rick) Moore, Sally (Robert) Gipson, Jeannie (Chris) Fort; sister Helen Sell-King, brothers, Jerry (Sharon) Artz, Lyle Artz, 12 Grandchildren and 17 Great-Grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents and 9 siblings. Rodney lived and worked in Illinois but "retired" to Arkansas where he continued his life-long passion of working with wood. Up to the last day of his live, he could be found working at the craft he loved.



