Rodney L. Schrock

Rodney L. Schrock Obituary
Rodney L. Schrock 1953—2020
Rodney L. Schrock Son, Husband, Father, and Grandfather, 67, of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully Wednesday January 22, 2020.
He was loved very much and will be greatly missed by his children Jason, Timothy (Nicole), Paula, Kim, and Stephanie, his grandchildren Timothy II, Karsen, and Brandalyn. As well as his mother Donna, Sister Janet (Lach), brother Curt, the mother of his children Kathleen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rodney was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, and his father Vernon.
A private ceremony will be held and a celebration of Rodney's life will be established at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
