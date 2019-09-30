|
|
Rodney L. Van Sickle 1956—2019
Rodney L. Van Sickle, 63, of Machesney Park died September 27, 2019. Born September 7, 1956, in Rockford, son of Maurice and Marjorie (Stech) Van Sickle. Graduate of Auburn High School and Rock Valley College. Rod was a skilled mechanic, and owned M & R Automotive in Loves Park. United in marriage to Malinda Fohey on May 27, 2000. Member of Journey Church Ministries in Loves Park. Survived by his wife, Malinda; children, Jason, Ryan, Antornette (Darniel), Ashley and Cody (Taylor); four grandchildren; siblings, Sherrie (Lloyd) Kunzelman, Lou Weaver, Margaret Grammer, Dan (Sue) Van Sickle; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents. Memorial Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Journey Church Ministries, 7825 Forest Hills Rd. Loves Park, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Bart Bentley will officiate. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019