Holy Family Church
4401 Highcrest Rd
Rockford, IL 61107
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Roger A. Benjamin


1930 - 2020
Roger A. Benjamin Obituary
Roger A. Benjamin 1930—2020
Roger A. Benjamin, 89, of Rockford, passed away April 18, 2020 at Crimson Pointe. Born November 9, 1930 in Rockford, the son of Earl F. & Agnes M. (Jerusal) Benjamin. Graduated from Rockford East High School class of 1949. He served four years in the US Navy during the Korean War. After discharge, went on to college on the GI Bill. Roger met Janet Stevenson working at Barber Colman and they were married on June 18, 1955 at St. James Catholic Church. He was a mechanical engineer working for Barber Colman for many years, then retiring from Pfauter-Magg Cutting Tools in 1994.
Roger started a golf league called Rogers Rangers playing at Macktown Golf Course with sixteen friends playing every Saturday since in 1957, and the league continues today. In addition, he enjoyed playing cards with a revolving poker group every first Friday of the month for many years. Golfing was his passion, but also enjoyed fishing, watching golf on TV, especially Tiger Woods, and being a Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. Both Janet and Roger loved cruising with their group of friends referred to as "The Cruisers" on the Royal Caribbean.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Crimson Pointe for all their care and support. Memorial donations may be made to the Rockford Park District.
Survivors include wife, Janet; daughter Julie (John) Perino; sons James (Peggy) Benjamin, Tom (Kristie) Benjamin and John Benjamin; grandchildren, Michael Perino, Nathan (Michelle) Benjamin, Nicholas (Stephane) Benjamin, Kristy (DuWayne) Peters, Julia, Joseph, Clarence, Justin and Andrew Benjamin; numerous great grandchildren; sister-in-law Lois Johnson, nieces Linda (Denis) Eidulis, Marie Keating and nephew Chuck (Cyndi) Johnson. Preceded in death by parents, infant son and infant daughter, sister Barb Keating and brother-in-law Ivan Johnson.
A private funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Kaim S.T.L. at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Mass will also be live streamed for friends and extended family to view by following the link at www.holyfamilyrockford.org. A private burial will follow immediately in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences or memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
