Roger A. Carlton 1937—2020
Roger A. Carlton, 82, loving husband, father, and "PaPa" passed peacefully into eternal life on Monday, April 20, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Tuesday, November 16, 1937 to the late Mervin L. and Florence (Wascher) Carlton at their home in Garden Prairie, IL. Roger lived a very full life. He entertained many with his wry sense of humor, and funny stories. He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Leonard, on Saturday, July 11, 1959 in Belvidere, IL. Having always had an adventurous spirit, he moved his wife Mary Lou and his two eldest children to Drummond, Montana in 1965 where he worked in a gold mine. After a couple of years, the family moved back to the Midwest where they settled in Belvidere, IL. It was then that Roger joined the Belvidere Fire Department and soon after welcomed a son to complete their family. During his 20 year tenure with the fire department, Roger entered into an entrepreneurship co-owning Belvidere Sand & Stone which he operated for 20 plus years. Upon early retirement, he and Mary Lou enjoyed many years of RVing, and spending the winters in South Texas. Roger is loved and will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Mary Lou; children, Lori (Curt) Lindaas, Dawn (Brad) Stone, Curt (Gina) Carlton; grandchildren, Alyssa Lindaas, Stanzie (Alex Doyle) Lindaas, Derek (Heather) Stone, Emiley Stone, Bailey Carlton, Mya Carlton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mervin and Florence; brother, Ronald Carlton. Due to Covid-19 and the family's wishes services will be private. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020