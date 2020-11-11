Roger Allen Houck 1950—2020
Roger Allen Houck, 69, of Rockford, passed away on November 7, 2020. He was born in Dixon, IL, on November 22, 1950, the pride and joy of Alice Darlene Houck and was quickly embraced by her family as another member of the Woosung Houcks--13 siblings raised by John Henry and Sadie Houck. One of Roger's biggest sources of pride was his large family of aunts and uncles with whom he grew up and called siblings.
Roger was a graduate of Polo High School, then earned an Associate's Degree from Sauk Valley College after serving in the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry during the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star. He married the love of his life, Catherine Harrington, on February 19, 1977 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dixon, IL. Roger was a member of Local 150 for over 45 years and also spent several years as a draftsman for Warner Electric in South Beloit. He was a "Jack of All Trades", always working on several home projects at his and his daughters' houses. He was a member of CrossFit Rockford known for his enjoyment of "Bench Press Fridays", and enjoyed playing one of his many guitars during the evenings. Roger's great joy was being a daddy and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and his dog, May, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Roger is survived by his daughters, Allison (Martin Wilson) Houck and Meghann (Matthew Yastrab) Houck; grandchildren, Thomas, Andrew and Theodore Houck; brothers, Don, Walter and Dennis Houck; sisters, Cheryl Shetler and Phyllis Wittenauer, and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Cathy in 1998, as well as his grandparents, John Henry and Sadie, his mother, Alice Darlene; sisters, Mary, Janet, Pat and Dorothy; brothers, Bill, Bob and Bert; beloved father-in-law Frank "Red" and his wife Kitty Harrington; mother-in-law, Margaret Harrington, and brothers-in-law, Michael "Harry" and Pat Hulme.
Special thank you to Crossfit Rockford for embracing Roger in their community, the staff of the Merchyhealth ICU for their compassion and care, and Mikayla for her kindness.
Due to COVID restrictions services for Roger will be private on 11/14/20. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roger's name may be made to Meghann Houck to be distributed among his charitable organizations. Share on-line condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
