1/
Roger Burgess
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Roger Burgess 1936—2020
Roger Rea Burgess joined eternity on Monday July 20, 2020 Born Nov 20 in Fargo, ND to Rea and Thelma(Aamodt) Burgess. Attended Rkfd West High school Married Peggy Lou Powers. Roger was a realtor, broker, GRI and lifetime member of the Million dollar circle, was quick with a joke and loved all things Cubs, Bears, Bulls, and Hawks. Survived by sons Warren(Teresa) and Wesley, sister Betty Foster, brother Francis, grandchildren Samantha, Reid, Synthia, Bradley, Hadley, nieces Cyndi, Kay, Karen, Kathy, nephews Ken, Larry, and Brian. Predeceased by wife Peggy, sister Ruth & son Wayne(Teddi) Celebration of life at Veterans Memorial hall, 211 N Main, RKFD July 30 5-8pm *please be prepared to tell your favorite joke that he told you*

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Veterans Memorial hall
Memories & Condolences

