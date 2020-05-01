|
|
Roger C. Johnson 1929—2020
Roger Carl Johnson, 90, passed away at Anam Care in Rockford on April 28, 2020. Born in Rockford on August 10, 1929, Roger was a true entrepreneur, being involved in numerous businesses from an early age. He is best known as Realtor Roger owning Rock Valley Reality for over 30 years. Roger was predeceased by his first wife Zola in 1982; his second wife Doris in 2012 and his sister Roxie in 2010. He is survived by two sons Danny (Sandy) Crystal River, Florida; Steven (Vicki) Naples, Florida and Loves Park; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Roger was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Free Church and was active in Gideons, Christian Business Men's Connection (CBMC) and Habitat for Humanity.
Thank You Heartland Hospice and Anam Care for the special care provided our father. Private Burial in Arlington Memorial Park. Memorial may be made to First Free Rockford; 2223 N Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020