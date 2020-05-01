Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger C. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger C. Johnson Obituary
Roger C. Johnson 1929—2020
Roger Carl Johnson, 90, passed away at Anam Care in Rockford on April 28, 2020. Born in Rockford on August 10, 1929, Roger was a true entrepreneur, being involved in numerous businesses from an early age. He is best known as Realtor Roger owning Rock Valley Reality for over 30 years. Roger was predeceased by his first wife Zola in 1982; his second wife Doris in 2012 and his sister Roxie in 2010. He is survived by two sons Danny (Sandy) Crystal River, Florida; Steven (Vicki) Naples, Florida and Loves Park; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Roger was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Free Church and was active in Gideons, Christian Business Men's Connection (CBMC) and Habitat for Humanity.
Thank You Heartland Hospice and Anam Care for the special care provided our father. Private Burial in Arlington Memorial Park. Memorial may be made to First Free Rockford; 2223 N Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -