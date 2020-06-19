Roger E. Olson 1924—2020Roger E. Olson, 95, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1924, in Rockford, the son of Sigfrid and Lottie (Hamilton) Olson. After graduating from Rockford East High School and working for a time at National Lock, he served as a navigator in the Army Air Corps. Roger went on to graduate from North Park College and Northwestern University. He married Marion Anderson on October 2, 1948 in Rockford. She predeceased him in 2011. He worked for the A.C. McClurg Co. in Chicago/Springfield until 1956, and then returned to Rockford to become president of Andco Distributors, a kitchen cabinet company started by his father-in-law, and worked alongside his brothers-in-law for the next forty years. Roger was a lifelong member of First Covenant Church where he served in various capacities over the years. He was actively involved with Rockford Christian School, from its inception, for nearly sixty years. Roger was an avid golfer who had three holes-in-one and won a club championship at Forest Hills Country Club. He continued golfing well into his nineties, often shooting his age. He is survived by his children, Dr. Gary Olson of Chicago, and Nancy (Tom) Sharp of Wilmette; grandchildren, Courtney (Kevin) Najimi, Madeline and Andrew Sharp; brother-in-law, Mauritz (Shirley) Anderson. Predeceased by siblings, Evelyn Westerdahl and Richard Olson; brother-in-law, Richard Anderson.A private graveside service will be held at Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockford Christian School, 1401 N. Bell School, Rockford IL 61107 or First Evangelical Covenant Church, 316 Wood Rd., Rockford, IL 61107.