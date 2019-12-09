|
Roger George McDonald 1934—2019
Roger George McDonald, 85, passed away peacefully in his home with family on December 8, 2019 after a long struggle with Parkinson's. He was born November 8, 1934 to Pearl (Stouffer) and George, and was a lifelong resident of Roscoe.
He was a member of the graduating class of 1952 at Hononegah High School, where he played football.
In 1957, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, along with his twin brother, Rich, where they served side by side for two years before coming home and taking over McDonald's Automotive, the service station that was originally started by their father.
He married in 1968 to Constance (Dykeman) and they had one child, Jeffrey Roger, in 1970.
Roger enjoyed his family and long walks with his dogs. He also enjoyed traveling and those always unmentionable yearly fishing trips to Canada.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Virginia.
He is survived by his loving wife, his son, his sister Verna, his brother Richard, his many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and his grandchildren (Cameron, Isabel, Donovan, Braeden, and Preston), who all love and will miss him immensely.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 13, at Honquest Family Funeral Home (11342 Main Street, in Roscoe) from 10am to 1pm. A celebration of life will follow from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at the Roscoe , located at 11385 2nd Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Roger's name to Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department and/or Northern Illinois Hospice. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019