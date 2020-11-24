Roger K. Johnson M.D. 1942—2020
Hi family and friends, RK Johnson here -- aka "Toad" -- underwater photographer, outlandish joke teller and Patron tequila enthusiast. I regret to tell you my precious time here has come to an end. I am survived by my gorgeous wife and fellow adventurer, Kathy, and my three amazing children, Angela (Paul) Darling, Jaime (Brian) Walker and Tanner (Rachel), all who are my greatest joy. I was also blessed with three beautiful granddaughters, Ava and Ireland Darling and Lily Walker. They are going to change the world - you just watch!
I enjoyed a typical midwestern childhood in Rockford with my parents, Kermit and Marion, along with my sister Nancy and brother Greg. Because of my religious upbringing, I considered entering the seminary upon graduation from Augustana College. However, I quickly redirected my interests towards medicine, and enrolled in medical school at the University of Illinois. I saw an opportunity to incorporate my artistic talents in the field of plastic surgery. I have great memories of my surgical residency at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis and University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where I completed my residency in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. I joined Rockford Clinic in 1976 and transitioned to private practice in 1982. I was on staff at Rockford Memorial Hospital, OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Swedish American Hospital and Rockford Ambulatory Surgery Center. Hopefully, the staff at these institutions will remember me for my skill as a surgeon, consideration and respect for my patients, and my love of playing music in the operating room. I would arrive in the morning, (sometimes a little late) with a boom box and case full of cassette tapes. I loved to tell jokes and stories, engage the anesthesiologist and OR staff in trivia and reminisce about old television and radio shows. I was proud to serve the greater Rockford community for 33 years and retired in 2009.
As many of you may know, I was an avid scuba diver and took great delight introducing my family to the ocean waters. Seeing them enjoy and participate in my passion for scuba diving left an indelible mark on my heart. Kathy and I traveled with friends and family to many dive destinations, and some of our favorites were: Cozumel, Mexico; Cayman Islands; Tortola BVI; Bali and Wakatobi, Indonesia; Palau and Yap Micronesia; Solomon Islands; St. Maarten, Saba, St. Kitts, and Utila, along with other exotic locales. These trips hold memories of humpback whales, manta rays, cuttlefish, blue-ringed octopus, whale sharks, giant green moray eel, a tiger shark and countless other colorful fish and invertebrates. We enjoyed dinners with local people from faraway places, and experienced cultures so different from our own. These are memories I will always treasure.
I've had a great group of friends since childhood, and we would get together once a week for dinner, we traveled together once a year and called ourselves the "Thursday Night Boyz." My buddies are Steve Johnson, Bob Jennings, Rick Funk, Steve Myers, Jeff Schneider, Frank Buchmann and John Hahn. Unfortunately, my pals Gerry Dal Pra and Dick Provi, are no longer with us, but I'll be joining them soon for a drink, and we'll see who can tell the best joke!
Please know that I lived my life to the absolute fullest and looking back, I wouldn't change a thing! My advice to you: do ALL the things that YOU want to do. Until we meet again, I wish you the best of adventures….and don't forget the umbrella in your foo-foo drink!
Cheers,
Rog
Dr. Roger Kermit Johnson, age 78, "RK", "Toad", passed away on Friday November 20, 2020 with Kathy by his side. Roger was born in Rockford, IL on August 5, 1942 to Kermit J. Johnson and Marion B. (Hallstrom) Johnson. Roger and Kathy were married on March 25, 1994.
Roger is survived by his wife Kathryn (Peterson) Johnson, his daughters Angela (Paul) Darling; Jaime (Brian) Walker; son Tanner (Rachel) Johnson; Grandchildren Ava and Ireland Darling and Lily Walker; Brother James "Greg" Johnson. Nephews John (Mary) Ryding; Paul (Lisa) Ryding; Peter (Grace) Ryding along with nephews Robert Ryding, Jae and Evan Ryding and nieces Maria and Alexandra Ryding. Roger's extended family includes Charles Peterson, Margaret and Ronald Bartz, Karen and Thomas Guenther, Thomas and Beth Peterson, Gary and Julie Peterson, along with nephews Clayton and Nicholas Guenther, Zachary Peterson and nieces Kate and Annie Peterson. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Kermit and Marion Johnson, sister Nancy and her husband Norman Ryding.
The family would like to extend special thanks to all staff at Mercyhealth Riverside Campus, Van Matre Rehabilitation Hospital and CherryVale Place, for their compassionate care during Roger's recent illness.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Roger's name, and the four healthcare institutions will benefit. Roger K. Johnson MD Memorial Fund. BMO Harris Bank. 2705 N. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL. 61114
Please raise your glass tonight and fondly remember Roger's impact on your life.
A private service will be held at 2:00 P.M.on Sunday, November 29th at J P Welte Funeral Home, 304 N 5th St, Rockford, IL 61107. Online guest book at www.weltefuneral.com
The service will be live streamed from this link: https://youtu.be/YT4fPs57qMU