Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger M. Lane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger M. Lane Obituary
Roger M. Lane 1946—2019
Roger M. Lane, 73, of Freeport, passed away in his home on March 21, 2019. Born, January 7, 1946, in Rockford, the son of Arvine and Audrey (Clark) Lane. He married Josephine Bauer on March 7, 1964. Survived by his beloved wife, Josephine; daughter, Rosemarie (Brian) Johnson; grandchildren, Garrett, Abigail, and Emma; sisters, Patty, Paula, and Pam. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Robin; and sister, Karen.
Memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford, with Chaplain Sean Huguenin officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
Download Now