Roger M. Lane 1946—2019
Roger M. Lane, 73, of Freeport, passed away in his home on March 21, 2019. Born, January 7, 1946, in Rockford, the son of Arvine and Audrey (Clark) Lane. He married Josephine Bauer on March 7, 1964. Survived by his beloved wife, Josephine; daughter, Rosemarie (Brian) Johnson; grandchildren, Garrett, Abigail, and Emma; sisters, Patty, Paula, and Pam. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Robin; and sister, Karen.
Memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford, with Chaplain Sean Huguenin officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019