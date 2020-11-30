Roger R. Bird 1932—2020
Roger R. Bird, 88, of Rockford passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1932 to Chellis and Myrtle (Daughenbaugh) Bird. Roger graduated from West High School in 1951 and was voted Most Photogenic in his Class. He married the love of his life, Evelyn Heitzman, on January 3, 1953. He joined the US Air Force in 1952 and served during the Korean War. Roger worked at Heitzman Manufacturing for 25+ years. He later obtained his real estate license and worked part-time as a real estate broker. In 1998, he and his wife purchased a Bed and Breakfast in Galena, IL and served as Innkeepers of the Hellman Guest House from 1998 to 2004. He truly enjoyed their time in Galena and the family shares many happy memories during that time. Roger always had a positive attitude and never took anything too seriously, always joking and laughing whenever he could. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan. He had a profound love for animals and cared for many injured animals over the years. He will truly be missed by his wife and family.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years; his son, Steven (Jane) Bird; daughters, Susan (Jeff) Berg, Dianne Keller and Mary (Steve) Schoenberg; his grandchildren, Derek (Ryan) Bird of Flower Mound, TX, Garrett (Elizabeth) Bird, Adam (Chelsea) Bird, Brett (Cassi) Bird, Jessica (James) Bird, Nathan (Rachel) Bird, Jennifer (Chris) Masiewicz, Michele Meyer, Michael (Val) Meyer of Denver, CO, Emily (Zach) Zwiger, Aaron, Allison and Matthew Keller; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Tommie and Penny. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald; and two sisters, Lois Kuhns and Gloria Nordstrom.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave, Loves Park. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family visitation. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com
