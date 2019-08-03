|
Roger Schwartz 1950—2019
Roger A. Schwartz, 69, of Rockford, IL passed away on August 1, 2019. Roger was born on March 26, 1950, in Iowa.
Roger worked as a meat cutter for over 40 years, retiring from Gray's IGA. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeye fan!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Bernice Schwartz and son, Brent Allan Schwartz.
Survivors include son Matthew (Erica) Schwartz, daughters Nicole (Joseph) Gates, Andrea Perrault, grandsons Matthew & Alec.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6 from 10:00-11:00 am, followed by a prayer service at 11:00. St. Peter Catholic Church 620 Blackhawk Blvd. South Beloit, IL 61080
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family for the grandchildren.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019