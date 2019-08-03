Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Schwartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Schwartz Obituary
Roger Schwartz 1950—2019
Roger A. Schwartz, 69, of Rockford, IL passed away on August 1, 2019. Roger was born on March 26, 1950, in Iowa.
Roger worked as a meat cutter for over 40 years, retiring from Gray's IGA. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeye fan!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Bernice Schwartz and son, Brent Allan Schwartz.
Survivors include son Matthew (Erica) Schwartz, daughters Nicole (Joseph) Gates, Andrea Perrault, grandsons Matthew & Alec.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6 from 10:00-11:00 am, followed by a prayer service at 11:00. St. Peter Catholic Church 620 Blackhawk Blvd. South Beloit, IL 61080
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family for the grandchildren.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.