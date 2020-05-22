|
Roger W. Olson 1929—2020
Roger W. Olson, 91, of Rockford IL departed this earthly life peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1929, in Rockford IL, the son of Martin and Olive Olson. Roger graduated from Rockford East High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Navy following high school. He met the love of his life, Jeanne Floody, on a blind date arranged through mutual friends. They married on September 2, 1954, at Bethesda Covenant Church in Rockford and remained devoted to each other for 63 years until Jeanne's passing in 2018. Roger earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana. He worked for Mattison Machine Works in Rockford for over 30 years as a mechanical engineer. Roger was a member of Bethesda Covenant Church where he served as an usher. He was an avid golfer, woodworker, and bird watcher and enjoyed spoiling their pug Pudgy and in later life, their dachshund Cleo. He maintained lifelong friendships with his grade school friends (the "20th Street Gang"), his golfing buddies, and met weekly on Tuesday mornings at the Stockholm Inn for breakfast. Roger loved his children Steve Olson (Kathy) and Mitch Olson (Sharon), both of Rockford; grandchildren Krista Jeanne (Brad) Chamberlain; Kara (Tanous) El-Kareh; Laura (Jake) Anderson; Rachael Olson; Traydell and Thedell Olson; and great-grandchildren Lucas and Addison Chamberlain. Predeceased by his brother Dr. Donald (Margaret) Olson and wife Jeanne.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Cherryvale Place for their support and loving care of Roger.
The family will hold a small memorial service later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethesda Covenant Church at 2101 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61104 or Heartland Hospice, 6000 E State St. Fl. 1, Rockford, IL 61108.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020