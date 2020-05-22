Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Henbest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Henbest


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ron Henbest Obituary
Ron Henbest 1939—2020
Ron Henbest, 81, of Bolingbrook, IL passed away May 7 from COVID 19 complications. He was born a fraternal twin (Robert) to William and Ruth Henbest on April 27, 1939. He truly considered Rockford home having lived there many years. He was a graduate of the University of Iowa; served on several civic boards; held several positions at Court Street UMC and Plainfield UMC. Ron was a "ready volunteer". He was an avid bridge player, playing most days. His outgoing personality accurately defined him. Ron was predeceased by his parents, one sister and four brothers. He is survived by daughters Suzy, Mindy, Betsy and Kim; four grandchildren; his twin, three sisters, four other brothers, numerous nieces, nephews, a cousin, and many friends. Memorial services will be at a later date. Please email [email protected] for details. Memorials to Plainfield UMC, 15114 South Illinois St, Plainfield, IL 60544, would be appreciated.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -