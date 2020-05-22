|
Ron Henbest 1939—2020
Ron Henbest, 81, of Bolingbrook, IL passed away May 7 from COVID 19 complications. He was born a fraternal twin (Robert) to William and Ruth Henbest on April 27, 1939. He truly considered Rockford home having lived there many years. He was a graduate of the University of Iowa; served on several civic boards; held several positions at Court Street UMC and Plainfield UMC. Ron was a "ready volunteer". He was an avid bridge player, playing most days. His outgoing personality accurately defined him. Ron was predeceased by his parents, one sister and four brothers. He is survived by daughters Suzy, Mindy, Betsy and Kim; four grandchildren; his twin, three sisters, four other brothers, numerous nieces, nephews, a cousin, and many friends. Memorial services will be at a later date. Please email [email protected] for details. Memorials to Plainfield UMC, 15114 South Illinois St, Plainfield, IL 60544, would be appreciated.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020