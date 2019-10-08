Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
Ronald Bankey


1985 - 2019
Ronald Bankey Obituary
Ronald Bankey 1985—2019
Ronald Bankey, 34, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born on January 8, 1985 in Rockford to Gregg and Tina (Childress) Bankey.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel. 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
