Ronald Bankey 1985—2019
Ronald Bankey, 34, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born on January 8, 1985 in Rockford to Gregg and Tina (Childress) Bankey.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel. 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019