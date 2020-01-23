Home

Ronald Benjamin Daugherty


1932 - 2020
Ronald Benjamin Daugherty Obituary
Ronald Benjamin Daugherty 1932—2020
Ronald Benjamin Daugherty, of Arizona (previously of Rockford, IL), passed away on Jan. 17, 2020. Born July 6, 1932 in Boscobel, WI; of a pioneering family of Crawford County, WI. First born of Paul L. Daugherty & Agnes (Munson) Daugherty. A graduate of Rkfd West HS; graduating in 1950. Enlisted in the U.S. Army & was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Baptized at Zion Lutheran, Rkfd. Employed as a driver for the Rockford Fire Dept. for 27 years; retiring in 1985. Known for his skill on guitar & banjo. Survivors: daughters: Pamela (Ray) Labunski, Rockford; Connie (Kendall) Koenig, Crystal Lake, IL & Lauri Kennedy of AZ; Grandchildren: Michael (Brandi) Kennedy; Kyle (Jamie) Kennedy, Mitchell Labunski, Amanda (Dominic) Rilott; Kaleb Koenig; Maddie Koenig; Leah Koenig. & 7 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents & brother, Edgar (Red). Private graveside service to be held in Boscobel, WI, at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, 2020
