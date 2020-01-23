|
Ronald Benjamin Daugherty 1932—2020
Ronald Benjamin Daugherty, of Arizona (previously of Rockford, IL), passed away on Jan. 17, 2020. Born July 6, 1932 in Boscobel, WI; of a pioneering family of Crawford County, WI. First born of Paul L. Daugherty & Agnes (Munson) Daugherty. A graduate of Rkfd West HS; graduating in 1950. Enlisted in the U.S. Army & was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Baptized at Zion Lutheran, Rkfd. Employed as a driver for the Rockford Fire Dept. for 27 years; retiring in 1985. Known for his skill on guitar & banjo. Survivors: daughters: Pamela (Ray) Labunski, Rockford; Connie (Kendall) Koenig, Crystal Lake, IL & Lauri Kennedy of AZ; Grandchildren: Michael (Brandi) Kennedy; Kyle (Jamie) Kennedy, Mitchell Labunski, Amanda (Dominic) Rilott; Kaleb Koenig; Maddie Koenig; Leah Koenig. & 7 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents & brother, Edgar (Red). Private graveside service to be held in Boscobel, WI, at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, 2020