Ronald Carey 1943—2019
Ronald E. Carey, 76, of Rockford died Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home. He was born July 26, 1943 in Rockford to Frank and Ruth (Endress) Carey. He graduated from Auburn High School, attended Andrews University, and served in the US Army. Ron worked at Builders Plumbing Supply and Mid-States Industrial Supply, followed by the United States Post Office before retiring in 2008. Ron was an avid bridge player and Cubs fan who enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. Ron is survived by his wife, Pat; brother, Harlin (Shirley); sister, Marlene Scanland; step-son, Chris (Allison) Schriever; and five grandchildren, Abby, Emily, Katie, Jake Schriever, and Matt Sullivan. He is proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Ardis Schroeder; brother, Burt Carey; step-daughter, Catherine Sullivan. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Midway Village Museum on December 13, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron's name may be made to the family for a fund to be established at a later date or in his name to a .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019