Ronald D. Dierks
Ronald D. Dierks 1934—2020
Ronald David Dierks, 86, of Caledonia passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born January 27, 1934, in Rockford, the son of Walter and Mollie (Heinitz) Dierks. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Married Audrey Foster on June 6, 1958. Owner and CEO of Dierks Foods and ProMark. Active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where he served as head elder. He coached American Legion Baseball. Served on the board at Roy Gayle Baseball Park for many years. Avid Chicago White Sox fan. Volunteered with the Red Cross Homeless Shelter. Ronald was a triathlete, an avid bicyclist, beekeeper and gardener. He dearly loved being Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandson. Survivors include his wife, Audrey; children, Michael (Julie) Dierks and Jodi Dierks; grandchildren, Hannah Dierks, Emma (Peter) Giove, Sam Dierks, Joe Dierks, Lila Dierks, Gracie Dierks, Gus Dierks, Henry Dierks, Georgia Dierks, and Jed Dierks; great-grandson, Rocco Giove; aunt and uncle, Esther (Roland) Gustafson; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; and sister, Karen.
Private family services will be held. A memorial service will be planned in the future. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Radio Mission or Klehm Arboretum. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
