1/1
Ronald Dwain Roberts
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Dwain Roberts 1942—2020
Ronald Dwain Roberts, 78, of Machesney Park passed away peacefully September 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born August 19, 1942 in Ottumwa, IA, the son of Bernard P. and Phyllis L. (Lawson) Roberts. Married Janet V. Summers on October 5, 1957 in Davenport, IA.
Survivors include wife of 62 years and 11 months, Janet; children, Deborah (Mark) Ritchie, Ronald Roberts II; sisters, Connie Pearson, Treva (Ron Rawhoof) Fox; 4 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Predeceased by parents and sisters, Donna Sorrentino, JoAnn Ferraro. Special thanks to OSF Hospice, especially nurse Rebecca.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the funeral home and again from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Burial in Livingston Cemetery, Caledonia. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved