Ronald Dwain Roberts 1942—2020
Ronald Dwain Roberts, 78, of Machesney Park passed away peacefully September 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born August 19, 1942 in Ottumwa, IA, the son of Bernard P. and Phyllis L. (Lawson) Roberts. Married Janet V. Summers on October 5, 1957 in Davenport, IA.
Survivors include wife of 62 years and 11 months, Janet; children, Deborah (Mark) Ritchie, Ronald Roberts II; sisters, Connie Pearson, Treva (Ron Rawhoof) Fox; 4 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Predeceased by parents and sisters, Donna Sorrentino, JoAnn Ferraro. Special thanks to OSF Hospice, especially nurse Rebecca.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the funeral home and again from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Burial in Livingston Cemetery, Caledonia. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com