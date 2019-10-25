Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Ronald E. Davis Sr. 1948—2019
Ronald E. Davis Sr., 71, of Machesney Park, passed away October 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born August 18, 1948. Ronald was the Beloved Husband of Candace (nee Cremeens) Davis; Loving Dad of Candace (Phil) Rogers and Ronald (Kathy Stimes) Davis Jr.; Cherished Papa of Nathan (Hannah) Davis, Jessica Graham and Emily Rogers; Adored Great Papa to Leo Davis; Dear brother of Sharon (Mark) VanderWall, Michael (Tina) Lang, Sandra Instefjord, Kathy Beebe, Roxanne Stuart, and Nancy Logan; Ronald was predeceased by his Mother Mary Lang, Sister Alice Wise, and Beloved Pup, Della. Ron served countless numbers of customers, and always with a smile, as head meat cutter at Logli Supermarket for 47 years. Ron was a passionate woodworker creating many family heirlooms, loved cheering on the Chicago Bears, playing a round of golf and spending time with his family. Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, from 1pm until the time of service. Service at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Interment to follow at Willwood Cemetery in Rockford, IL. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
