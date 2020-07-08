1/1
Ronald Erickson
1928 - 2020
Ronald Erickson 1928—2020
Ron, 91, was born in Rockford, IL and remained a lifelong resident. He was a sports lover and participated in school basketball & football, achieving a letter in basketball. Later in life, Ron became an avid golfer and made many friends on the golf course. He proudly served his country during the Korean War, ranking as Staff Sgt in the Air Force. Upon returning home, he enjoyed a long & successful career as a machinist at the former Rockford Screw Prdts, and retired from there 40+ years later. Ron has one brother, George Erickson (Sande) living in Denver, CO, along with nieces & nephews. Both Ron & George enjoyed a lifelong brotherly love and friendship. Predeceased by parents.
Visitation at Honquest Funeral Home, 4311 No. Mulford Rd on July 16th at 10-10:30am. Service to follow.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
