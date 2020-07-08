Ronald Erickson 1928—2020

Ron, 91, was born in Rockford, IL and remained a lifelong resident. He was a sports lover and participated in school basketball & football, achieving a letter in basketball. Later in life, Ron became an avid golfer and made many friends on the golf course. He proudly served his country during the Korean War, ranking as Staff Sgt in the Air Force. Upon returning home, he enjoyed a long & successful career as a machinist at the former Rockford Screw Prdts, and retired from there 40+ years later. Ron has one brother, George Erickson (Sande) living in Denver, CO, along with nieces & nephews. Both Ron & George enjoyed a lifelong brotherly love and friendship. Predeceased by parents.

Visitation at Honquest Funeral Home, 4311 No. Mulford Rd on July 16th at 10-10:30am. Service to follow.



