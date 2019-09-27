|
Ronald F. Meier 1959—2019
Ronald F. Meier of Durand died peacefully at home at the age of 60 on September 18, 2019 with his wife and sons by his side. Ron was a remarkable family man, businessman and community leader. Born on March 25, 1959 in Monroe, WI, he was the son of Frank Meier and Dawn Tober and grew up in Durand. Having met the love of his life, Ron married Lorrie Schmidt in 1981. Together they built a strong foundation for their two boys, Darren and Deeter Meier in Durand. Established himself as an iron worker for Local Union #498 in 1979. Owner of AACT, Advanced Crane Technicians and active board member of the union. His passions included vintage tractors, whether rebuilding them or participating in the annual Fourth of July Tractor Pull in Durand, and boating on big water, especially Lake of the Ozarks near the family condo. He was an accomplished trap shooter, longtime member of Plug & Pellet.
Ron is survived by his wife, Lorrie; children, Darren (Julianna) Meier, Deeter (Stephanie Adami Mershon) Meier; grandchildren, Aidan, Weston and Keaton Meier; parents, Dawn (Gene) Tober; Lois Meier; Carol Schmidt; siblings, Karen (Bob) Haberman, Shirley (Gary) Geiser, Judy (Norm) Royster, Roland (Barb) Rollie, Barb Rollie, George Meier, Lisa (David) Bartelt, John Meier, Janine (Tim) Neuschwander, Melinda Sweet (Steve Lucas), Wayne (Jacqueline Eggers) Schmidt; and a devoted extended family. Predeceased by father.
The family would also like to thank Ferrina of Home Care Independant and Rebecca of OSF Hospice for their comfort and dedication.
A Memorial Gathering is set for Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 7:00pm (with a 2:00pm Service) at Williams Tree Farm in Rockton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is set for a flagpole to be erected in Durand in his honor. Donations can also be made to the Historical Society of Durand.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019