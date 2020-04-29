Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Funeral service
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
via Live-Streaming
visit his obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com
Ronald G. Schwebke


1929 - 2020
Ronald G. Schwebke Obituary
Ronald G. Schwebke 1929—2020
Ronald G. Schwebke, 91, of Cherry Valley, Il and formerly of Belvidere, Il passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born February 7, 1929 in Garden Prairie, IL the son of Theodore and Caroline (Edwards) Schwebke. He married Verna Jean Kent on June 20, 1948 in Belvidere. Ron enjoyed two careers over the years; first with Shappert Engineering and then with Joseph Behr and Sons where he retired in 1992 as general superintendent. During his career he was proud to be a member of the Operators Union 150 for 26 years. Ron made his spiritual home at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere. He revered the time spent at the cottage at Lake Mills where he enjoyed boating and time with his family. Ron also enjoyed Pinochle and playing a round of Golf. He appreciated the time spent socializing at the VFW and American Legion Clubs as well as the Moose Club. There was no larger Chicago Cubs fan than Ron Schwebke.
Ron is loved and will be missed by his children, Donna (James) Novak, Kenneth (Paula) Schwebke, Michael (Jean) Schwebke and Scott (Debra) Schwebke; grandchildren, Michelle (William) Flood, Jill Novak, Kimberly (Dustin) Thill, Susan (Eric) Eisenhauer, Brian (Tammy) Schwebke, Chad Schwebke, Jason Schwebke, Stuart Schwebke, Brandon Schwebke, Justin Schwebke, Meghan Schwebke; eight great grandchildren. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Verna, four sisters and two brothers.
Ron's funeral service will be private for the immediate family. The public can watch via Live-Streaming at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020 officiated by Rev. Keith Richard of Immanuel Lutheran Church. To access Ron's livestream, please visit his obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com. Burial will be at Belvidere Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials in Ron's name can be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church 1045 Belvidere Rd., Belvidere, IL 61008. To share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
