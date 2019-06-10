|
|
Ronald G. "Ron" Shreve 1944—2019
Ronald G. Shreve, 75, of Roscoe, IL, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born April 29, 1944 in Pittsburg, KS, the son of George and Lavina (Hughs) Shreve. He married Rose Long in August of 1973. Ron was employed as a machinist at Advance Machine and Engineering for more than 20 years. He enjoyed camping in Fort Atkinson, WI, reading and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Ron is loved and missed by his children, Sheila (Marshall Parker) Shreve, Doug (Carolyn) Wolfe, Stephanie Bradshaw, and Steve (Amy Pea) Wolfe; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barb Tindell, Jerry (Mary) Shreve, and Donald (Margi) Shreve, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Rose, brother, Charles; sisters, Sally, LaVon, Dorothy, Annabelle, Shirley, Tena and Wilma.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Willwood Burial Park, 7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 10 to June 12, 2019