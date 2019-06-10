Home

POWERED BY

Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 968-5313
For more information about
Ronald Shreve
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Shreve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald G. "Ron" Shreve

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald G. "Ron" Shreve Obituary
Ronald G. "Ron" Shreve 1944—2019
Ronald G. Shreve, 75, of Roscoe, IL, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born April 29, 1944 in Pittsburg, KS, the son of George and Lavina (Hughs) Shreve. He married Rose Long in August of 1973. Ron was employed as a machinist at Advance Machine and Engineering for more than 20 years. He enjoyed camping in Fort Atkinson, WI, reading and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Ron is loved and missed by his children, Sheila (Marshall Parker) Shreve, Doug (Carolyn) Wolfe, Stephanie Bradshaw, and Steve (Amy Pea) Wolfe; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barb Tindell, Jerry (Mary) Shreve, and Donald (Margi) Shreve, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Rose, brother, Charles; sisters, Sally, LaVon, Dorothy, Annabelle, Shirley, Tena and Wilma.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Willwood Burial Park, 7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 10 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now