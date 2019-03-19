|
Ronald H. Gunter 1936—2019
Ronald H. Gunter, 83, of Chillicothe, OH, died March 18, 2019, following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born January 25, 1936, in Benton, IA, to the late Philip E. and Melba L. (Haviland) Gunter, and grew up in Rockford, IL. He served his country in the US Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (Crowe) Gunter and later, his companion Jan McConnell.
Ron is survived by his son: Mark (Julie) Gunter, Portsmouth, VA; daughters: Jana (Sam) Eldridge, Circleville, OH and Linda (Doug) Valentine, Chillicothe, OH; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Thursday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Chillicothe, OH. Military graveside committal will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. His online guestbook and video tribute is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019