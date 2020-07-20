Ronald H. Timmerman 1945—2020
Ronald H. Timmerman, of Poplar Grove, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born on October 25th, 1945 in Osage, IA to Margaret Enfield and Heinz Timmerman. In Elkton, MN, on July 30th, 1966, he married Dixie L. Bublitz, the love of his life. They raised two sons, Michael and Ronald Scott, and one daughter, Michele.
Ron pursued vocational education in Austin, MN, and worked as a mechanic in LeRoy, MN, before moving to Belvidere to work for Chrysler Automotive Group for 35 years. He was a hard worker, and often found himself working multiple jobs simultaneously, most notably, Chrysler and KB Farms. Ron loved to be busy, and while many would enjoy retirement in a lawn chair or on a beach, It wasn't long after he retired that Ron began to work for the Public Safety Building in Belvidere. He worked there until 2016. Over his lifetime, he was a member of many organizations, including the Moose Lodge in Belvidere, IL, Boone Lake's Country Club, the Sharon Driftskippers, and the Walco and Towlow camping clubs. Whether it was through work or through these various organizations, Ron made many friends, each of whom he cherished deeply.
Ron had passion that was wide-reaching. He loved his community, the outdoors, old cars, and his family. He had a warm heart and an infectious laugh that could make anyone's day better. When he wasn't working or fixing something for his family and friends, he was in his shed with his son, Scott, working on restoring old cars. If he wasn't in his shed, he was spending time in the great outdoors with his wife and close friends, attending car shows, or blazing through winter trails on his snowmobile. No matter what, he was always vibrant and full of life.
Ron is preceded in death by his grandparents, Elga and Ellen Enfield; his father, Hinez Timmerman; his step-father Raymond Jacobson; his brother-in-law, Chan Barksdale; and his eldest son, Michael Timmerman. He is survived by his wife, Dixie Timmerman; mother, Margaret (Enfield) Jacobson; children, Michele (James) Pearson and Scott Timmerman; sister, Judy (Chan) Barksdale; grandchildren, Ashlea (Jaskamaldeep) Dosanjh, Emilee (Michelle Sherman) Pearson, Taylor (Dan Kitchen) Timmerman, and Evan Timmerman; aunts, Helen Corfits, and Dorothy Bergan; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, July 24th, from 4:00- 7:00 PM, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25th, at 1:00 PM, at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church, 105 E. Grove St., Poplar Grove, IL 61065. He will be laid to rest in Belvidere Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorial donations to the American Cancer Foundation, or other organizations that Ron was passionate about. To light a candle or share a memory please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
