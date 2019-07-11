|
|
Ronald Kay 1949—2019
South Wayne, WI – Ronald Eugene Kay, age 69, of South Wayne, died on July 4, 2019 while at the Monroe Hospital.
Ronald was born on August 31, 1949 the son of Arthur and Marjorie (Malone) Kay.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Kathleen; 4 children, Tina (Peter) Neal, Sara (William) Frank, Tabitha Taylor and Kassandra Taylor; 9 grand children and two brothers, Donald (Donna) Kay and Thomas (Andrea) Kay.
A memorial visitation will be held at the D. L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 11 to July 13, 2019