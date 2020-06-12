Ronald Kirschbaum 1936—2020
Ronald L. Kirschbaum, 84, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born January 21, 1936, in Rockford, son of Leo and Genevieve (Geiger) Kirschbaum. Married Eva L. Reich on December 21, 1957, in Rockford. Employed by Chrysler Corporation, retiring in 1996. Survivors include his wife, Eva; daughter, Kathy (Ken) Michaelson; son, Tom Kirschbaum; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
Services were private. Inurnment in Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.