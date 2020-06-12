Ronald Kirschbaum
1936 - 2020
Ronald Kirschbaum 1936—2020
Ronald L. Kirschbaum, 84, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in SwedishAmerican Hospital, after battling many health issues during most of his life. Born January 21, 1936, in Rockford, the only child of Leo and Genevieve (Geiger) Kirschbaum. Married Eva L. Reich on December 21, 1957, in Rockford. After working for a few major Rockford area manufacturers, Ronald began his 30-year career at the Chrysler Belvidere Assembly Corporation, retiring in 1996. Ronnie, as he was known by his many cousins, spent 38 years buying, selling, and visiting with friends at flea markets. He loved to attend car shows and helping others for the last 18 years at Lyford Oaks Condos. Survivors include his wife, Eva; daughter, Kathy (Ken) Michaelson; son, Tom Kirschbaum; grandchildren, Jenny Michaelson, Andy (Brittany) Keen, Ryan Kirschbaum and Kyle Kirschbaum; great-grandchildren, Clara and Max Michaelson; many cousins; and loving black lab canine companion, Jaycee. Predeceased by his parents and parents-in-law.
A public memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation rites accorded with inurnment in Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
