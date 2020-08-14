Ronald L. Butler, Sr. 1930—2020
Ronald L. Butler, Sr., 89, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born on June, 25, 1930, in Unionville, Missouri, the son of Floyd and Bonnie (Minear) Butler. He worked for Dickerson Nieman and Mckiski Realtors for 30 years. Survivors include his six children; two siblings, 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson. Predeceased by his parents; wife, Diane Butler; children, Eleanor Tappendorf, Janet Butler, Michael Falnes, & Ricky Butler; grandchildren, Michael Moore & Courtney Paulson.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Scandinavian Cemetery with honors. Memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
