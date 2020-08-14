1/1
Ronald L. Butler Sr.
1930 - 2020
Ronald L. Butler, Sr. 1930—2020
Ronald L. Butler, Sr., 89, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born on June, 25, 1930, in Unionville, Missouri, the son of Floyd and Bonnie (Minear) Butler. He worked for Dickerson Nieman and Mckiski Realtors for 30 years. Survivors include his six children; two siblings, 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson. Predeceased by his parents; wife, Diane Butler; children, Eleanor Tappendorf, Janet Butler, Michael Falnes, & Ricky Butler; grandchildren, Michael Moore & Courtney Paulson.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Scandinavian Cemetery with honors. Memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations, view full obituary or to express a condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Scandinavian Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
