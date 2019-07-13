|
Ronald L. Leek 1939—2019
Ronald Leek, 80, of Rockford, passed away July 10, 2019. He was born February 5, 1939 in Aurora Illinois. Ron was best known as the longtime owner and announcer at Byron Dragway. Ron's contribution to motorsports transcend the race track he called home for over 50 years. As a steward of the sport, Ron held positions at numerous racetracks throughout the Midwest, before acquiring Byron Dragway in 1969. Ron was an extremely gifted promoter and pioneered a seemingly endless list of groundbreaking events which forever revolutionized drag racing. In addition to racing, Ron built and operated "R.L. Leek Industries Inc.", a local trucking company, which was established in 1971. Ron's hard work and dedication to his business were the foundation of his success. Ron married Patricia in 1979, and together they worked and raised their family in Rockford. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include wife, Patricia; children, Joe (Dana) Bonavia, Jeffrey (Lisa) Bonavia and Sandra (Chad) Reedy; grandchildren, Kaleb, Madison, Madelyn, Lauren, Jack, Ben and Emma.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL the with the Rev. Randy Heinzeroth officiating. Visitation 4 – 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial in St. James Cemetery, Belvidere, IL. The family will host a Celebration of Life from 5-7 p.m. at Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 200 S. Bell School Rd., Rockford, IL 61108, In lieu of flowers memorials to Rockford Rescue Mission. Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 13 to July 15, 2019