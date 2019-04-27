|
|
Ronald R. Boge 1943—2019
Ronald R. Boge, 75, of Rockford passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at home peacefully with his family by his side. Born June 11, 1943 in Hardy, IA to Henry and Wilma (Wilson) Boge. A veteran of the US Army. Ronald was a talented mason layer teaching numerous people the trade and helping them provide quality masonry services to others. He loved John Deer Tractors, family reunions and especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Terry (Lynne) Boge, David Boge; their mother, Sue Esser; brother, LeRoy Boge; sister, Colleen (Denny) Torgerson; and his loving grandchildren, Nicholas, Rachel, and Madden. Predeceased by parents; and brothers, Michael and William.
Private family services will be held. Quest Cremation Services, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park were honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019