Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Boge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald R. Boge


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald R. Boge Obituary
Ronald R. Boge 1943—2019
Ronald R. Boge, 75, of Rockford passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at home peacefully with his family by his side. Born June 11, 1943 in Hardy, IA to Henry and Wilma (Wilson) Boge. A veteran of the US Army. Ronald was a talented mason layer teaching numerous people the trade and helping them provide quality masonry services to others. He loved John Deer Tractors, family reunions and especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Terry (Lynne) Boge, David Boge; their mother, Sue Esser; brother, LeRoy Boge; sister, Colleen (Denny) Torgerson; and his loving grandchildren, Nicholas, Rachel, and Madden. Predeceased by parents; and brothers, Michael and William.
Private family services will be held. Quest Cremation Services, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park were honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now