Ronald V. Bare 1940—2020
Ronald V. Bare, 79, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born November 5, 1940, in Beloit, WI, the son of Carl V. and Genevieve M. (Abrahamson) Bare. Graduate of West High School, Class of 1958. He received his Associates Degree from Rock Valley College and attended Northern Illinois University. Ronald served in the US Navy from 1958-1961. He married Sharon L. Hanson in Rockford, on June 3, 1961. He worked for Tower Automotive and for Septran Transfer prior to his retirement. Ronald was a member of First Lutheran Church. He was also a member of Rockford Area Gardeners since 1985 where he served as President, received a Bronze Medal Award in 2006, and had a tree planted in his honor for outstanding service to the organization at Mulford Arboretum in 2009. Survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Theresa (Jeffery) Sonnie, Timothy (Tracy) Bare and Terrina Bare; grandchildren, Jessica Ann, Joshua, and Arron Sonnie, Jacklyn (Michael) Mischen, Samantha (Jordon) Stephanson, and Jermey Bare; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Russell (Susan) Bare; sisters-in-law, Maggie Bare and Fannie Bare; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brothers, Richard, Roger and Raymond Bare.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the VA, 7015 Rote Road, Suite 105, Rockford, IL 61107, or the YMCA Retired Men's Club Pool Hall, ID Pennock YMCA, 200 Y Boulevard, Rockford, IL 61107, Attn: Kim Lape. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020