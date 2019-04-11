Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Ronda Weatherby
Ronda Marie "Queen" Weatherby

Ronda Marie "Queen" Weatherby Obituary
Ronda "Queen" Marie Weatherby 1951—2019
Ronda Marie "Queen" Weatherby of Rockford departed this earthly life April 7, 2019 in her home. She was born February 2, 1951 in Memphis, TN the daughter of Christine Young. Ronda lived in Rockford since 1977 coming from Chicago, IL. Ronda married John Weatherby January 13, 1987. She was employed many years in physical therapy by Alma Nelson Nursing home before retiring. She graduated from Our Lady Sacred Heart High School in Chicago and attended Malcom X and Rock Valley College.
Ronda leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband, John; son, Ivan J. (Barbara) Price; two daughters, Lavinia (Carl Williams) Price and Yolanda (Jay) Dowthard; 14 grandchildren;15 great grandchildren; step father Cornelius Lay II; six brothers, James (Betty) Burse, Larry (Pat ) Tate, Cornelius Lay III, Christopher Young, Jeff and Whitney Tate; three sisters, Linda Billups, Lockie Young, Kimberly (Vern) Prince; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her mother; and sister Joann Young.
Memorial Services will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 13, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Avenue doors will be open from 3 until the time of service
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
