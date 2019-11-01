Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Kishwaukee Cemetery
8137 Kishwaukee Rd
Stillman Valley, IL
Ronnie L. O'Sullivan


1945 - 2019
Ronnie L. O'Sullivan Obituary
Ronnie L. O'Sullivan 1945—2019
Ronnie L. O'Sullivan, 74, of Byron, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born April 11, 1945 in Truman, AR, the son of Avis Dodd Tillman. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Ronnie married Sharon Beavers on May 28, 1966 in Rockford. He retired from Rockford Power Train after 30 years. Survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Rick (Stephanie) O'Sullivan and Tina O'Sullivan; grandchildren, Haylee, Jada, and Lia; great-grandchild, Brynlee; and brother, Allen Tillman. Predeceased by his mother; and brother, Tommy O' Sullivan.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Graveside at 2:30 p.m. with honors in the Kishwaukee Cemetery, 8137 Kishwaukee Rd., Stillman Valley, IL. Memorials may be made to Veteran's Drop In Center, 1539 S. 4th St., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
