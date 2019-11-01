|
Ronnie L. O'Sullivan 1945—2019
Ronnie L. O'Sullivan, 74, of Byron, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born April 11, 1945 in Truman, AR, the son of Avis Dodd Tillman. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Ronnie married Sharon Beavers on May 28, 1966 in Rockford. He retired from Rockford Power Train after 30 years. Survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Rick (Stephanie) O'Sullivan and Tina O'Sullivan; grandchildren, Haylee, Jada, and Lia; great-grandchild, Brynlee; and brother, Allen Tillman. Predeceased by his mother; and brother, Tommy O' Sullivan.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Graveside at 2:30 p.m. with honors in the Kishwaukee Cemetery, 8137 Kishwaukee Rd., Stillman Valley, IL. Memorials may be made to Veteran's Drop In Center, 1539 S. 4th St., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019