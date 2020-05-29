Rosa Intravaia 1935—2020Rosa (Morello) Intravaia, 84, of Rockford, Illinois, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born in Reitano, Messina, Sicily, on October 20th, 1935, to Alfonso and Angela (nee Noto) Morello. She married Michele Intravaia on July 8th, 1957, in Palermo, Sicily, and they spent 53 years together. Rosa and Michele had three sons and a daughter before moving their family to the United States in 1973, settling in Rockford and opening Rosa's Pizza and Italian Restaurant. Rosa will be forever remembered for her beauty inside and out. She was known for the extraordinary quality of her cooking and her passion for selfless service to others. She was a strong woman and a peacemaker who saw the good in everyone. Above all, she was devoted to her family. Her kindness and unconditional love are a lifelong inspiration to those who loved her. The impact she had on her family will continue for generations. She is survived by her children; Giovanni Intravaia, Alfonso (Cindy) Intravaia, Mimmo (Heather) Intravaia and Francesca (Joe) Ocello; her sister Giovanna Bruschi; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. She is now reunited in Heaven with her husband, her parents and her brother. A walk through visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 North Alpine Road, Machesney Park, IL 61115. Due to current health concerns there will be no gathering and masks are required to be worn by everyone when entering. A Private Funeral Service will take place Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Private entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memorials can be made to the Intravaia family through Sunset Funeral Home.