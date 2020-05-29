Rosa Intravaia
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Intravaia 1935—2020
Rosa (Morello) Intravaia, 84, of Rockford, Illinois, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born in Reitano, Messina, Sicily, on October 20th, 1935, to Alfonso and Angela (nee Noto) Morello. She married Michele Intravaia on July 8th, 1957, in Palermo, Sicily, and they spent 53 years together. Rosa and Michele had three sons and a daughter before moving their family to the United States in 1973, settling in Rockford and opening Rosa's Pizza and Italian Restaurant. Rosa will be forever remembered for her beauty inside and out. She was known for the extraordinary quality of her cooking and her passion for selfless service to others. She was a strong woman and a peacemaker who saw the good in everyone. Above all, she was devoted to her family. Her kindness and unconditional love are a lifelong inspiration to those who loved her. The impact she had on her family will continue for generations. She is survived by her children; Giovanni Intravaia, Alfonso (Cindy) Intravaia, Mimmo (Heather) Intravaia and Francesca (Joe) Ocello; her sister Giovanna Bruschi; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. She is now reunited in Heaven with her husband, her parents and her brother. A walk through visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 North Alpine Road, Machesney Park, IL 61115. Due to current health concerns there will be no gathering and masks are required to be worn by everyone when entering. A Private Funeral Service will take place Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Private entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memorials can be made to the Intravaia family through Sunset Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved