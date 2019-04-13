|
|
Rosa Palermo 1923—2019
Rosa Palermo, 95, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born October 10, 1923 in Ferentino, Italy, the daughter of Maria (Virgili) and Severino DeMarchis. She immigrated to America on March 1, 1954. She married James Palermo on July 7, 1956. Rosa was an extraordinary cook and baker, known for her delicious homemade pizza and chocolate chip cookies. She enjoyed gardening and time in her yard. Above all, Rosa loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.
Survived by her children, Maria (David) Goral and John (Stacy) Palermo; grandchildren, Joseph (Annie) Goral, Peter (Heather) Goral, Elizabeth (Mitch) Leatherby, Michael Palermo and Matthew Palermo; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Noah, James, Joey Jr. and Sean; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at presence St. Anne Center and Heartland Hospice.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson St, Rockford, IL 61102. Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to Mass. Burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rosa's name to . Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019